Teloscoin Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $3,358.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00199676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00419343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00070931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

