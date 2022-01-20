Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

TENX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

