Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Cut to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.30 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.