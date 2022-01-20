Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 72,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,527,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after buying an additional 432,861 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

