Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 72,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,527,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
TME has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after buying an additional 432,861 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
