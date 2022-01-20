Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $166.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.62. 37,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,325. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

