Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $402.19 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 190,429 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $402,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $217.29 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

