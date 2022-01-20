Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,363 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TGH opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.