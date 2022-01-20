Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $32,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

