The Blackstone Group (BX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.