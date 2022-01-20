The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Boeing were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.35.

BA stock opened at $217.08 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

