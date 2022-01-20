The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemours by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.