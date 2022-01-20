The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Acquires C$878,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,076,150.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$84.64 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$68.61 and a 12-month high of C$115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 67.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.3399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.