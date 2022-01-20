The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Acquires C$878,900.00 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,076,150.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$84.64 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$68.61 and a 12-month high of C$115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 67.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.3399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

