The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

