The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $10.80 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $574.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $347.32 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

