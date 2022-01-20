The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Buy

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

