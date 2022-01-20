The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Buy

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
