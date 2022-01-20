The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Lowered to $455.00 at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $347.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. FMR LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $120,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

