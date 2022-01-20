The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 180 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.14) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.14) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.83 ($2.29).

VOD opened at GBX 121.18 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £32.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -241.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.08.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,482.60).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

