The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to “Buy”

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

