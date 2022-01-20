The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,738 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $29,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 686.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,369. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

