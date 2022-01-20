The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 137 ($1.87).

LON RTN opened at GBX 98.30 ($1.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.63. The company has a market cap of £752.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

