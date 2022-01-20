The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Short Interest Update

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 866,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $798,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 174,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

