The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

TJX stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

