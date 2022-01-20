Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 1.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.