Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. reduced their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

