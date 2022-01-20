Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIMB. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get TIM alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TIM by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in TIM by 57.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 114,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TIM during the second quarter worth $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in TIM by 39.3% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 217,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in TIM during the second quarter worth $2,232,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.09 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.