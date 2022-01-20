Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

TMDI opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 115.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 58.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

