Tobam Sells 251,915 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,915 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 87,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,604. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

