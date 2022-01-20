Tobam Sells 53,908 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Tobam trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,908 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up about 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in PG&E were worth $35,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PG&E by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 81.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after buying an additional 11,326,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 160.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 33.3% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after buying an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 246,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,401,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

