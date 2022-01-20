Tobam Sells 588 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Clorox makes up about 2.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Clorox were worth $58,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.70. 27,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.34. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.