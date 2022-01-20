Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.03.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.