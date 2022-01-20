Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TORXF. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 57,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,213. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

