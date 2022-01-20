Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.61% from the company’s current price.
TXG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.14.
TSE TXG traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$12.95. 367,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,897. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.67. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
