Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.61% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.14.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TSE TXG traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$12.95. 367,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,897. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.67. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.