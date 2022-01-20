Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

