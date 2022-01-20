TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.56. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 4,292 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

