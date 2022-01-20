Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

TSCO stock opened at $220.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

