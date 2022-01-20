Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has a robust surprise trend that continued in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter marked the seventh straight quarter of earnings surprise and sixth consecutive sales beat. Both the top and bottom line grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results gained from strength in the Life Out Here Strategy and healthy customer trends. Also, sturdy demand for everyday merchandise including consumable, usable and edible products as well as robust summer seasonal categories contributed to comps growth. All the geographic regions and key merchandising categories performed well. It raised view for 2021. However, higher costs, including product inflation and freight, remain headwinds. Uncertainties relating to the pandemic are also concerns.”

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.08.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.65 and its 200 day moving average is $208.63. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.