Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.96

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 5454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Traeger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.