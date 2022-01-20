TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.37) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.25) on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 76 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £172.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.72.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

