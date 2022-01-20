Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.34. Trebia Acquisition shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

