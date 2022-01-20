Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,404. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $479.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

