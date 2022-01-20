Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Shares Down 0.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.50). 778,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 958,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

