TriumphX (TRIX) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00114053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

