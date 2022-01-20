TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0697 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $7.09 billion and $792.47 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002732 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,819,692,406 coins and its circulating supply is 101,819,681,124 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

