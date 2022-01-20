TrueDeck (TDP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,114.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $47,414.54 and approximately $18,114.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 68.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.