Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.57 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $23.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $24.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Truist Financial stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,110,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

