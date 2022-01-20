Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,419,000 after acquiring an additional 117,340 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,705,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

