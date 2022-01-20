Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 518,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,097,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

