Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 11.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 737.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 180,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 660.0% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 76,273 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 3.97. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

