Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,351 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $73,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.