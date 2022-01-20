Truist Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of REG stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

